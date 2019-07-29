Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,583.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

MDLZ traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 134,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,599. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.