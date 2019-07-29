Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $366.70. Moneysupermarket.Com Group shares last traded at $364.40, with a volume of 839,128 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MONY. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 214 ($2.80) target price on shares of Acacia Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sigmaroc from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 63 ($0.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Motif Bio in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moneysupermarket.Com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 347.50 ($4.54).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 391.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Robin Freestone bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.74) per share, with a total value of £72,600 ($94,864.76). Also, insider Scilla Grimble sold 23,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23), for a total transaction of £95,824 ($125,211.03).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

