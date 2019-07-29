Monness Crespi & Hardt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $254.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $214.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.77.

NYSE APD opened at $230.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.80. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $231.45. The company has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

In related news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

