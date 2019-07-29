Morgan Stanley Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $1,450.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Nomura raised their target price on Spotify from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,368.76.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,245.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $864.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,296.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,116.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 48.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,353 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,381,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,160 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 4,018.6% in the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 935,325 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 613,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $721,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 534,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $558,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.