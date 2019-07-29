Morgan Stanley Boosts Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $190.00

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.54.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $166.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $119.38 and a 12 month high of $182.75. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.74.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $615,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,566.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,191 shares of company stock worth $4,948,144. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,029,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,283,000 after acquiring an additional 257,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,596,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,257,000 after acquiring an additional 716,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,501,000 after acquiring an additional 34,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,140,000 after acquiring an additional 111,859 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,963,000 after acquiring an additional 169,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

