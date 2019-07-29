Morgan Stanley Boosts Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target to $148.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on Taubman Centers and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $130.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.70. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -113.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $132.85.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.33%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $281,975.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $2,475,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,574 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,055.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,885 shares of company stock worth $13,399,913. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Proofpoint by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Proofpoint by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.