Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $35,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.2% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 34.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 154.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 25,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE:MSI opened at $170.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.07. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $108.25 and a twelve month high of $173.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.61%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Banner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.85.

In related news, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 49,554 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $7,773,040.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 165,852 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $26,877,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,426 shares of company stock valued at $45,783,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.