Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Acquires 149,551 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 100.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,551 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.18% of Graco worth $14,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Graco by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,125,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,119,000 after acquiring an additional 130,867 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Graco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Graco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $313,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $732,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.34. 114,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,692. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $53.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.93 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

