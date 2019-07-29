Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,906,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,200,000 after acquiring an additional 768,550 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,972,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,465,000 after acquiring an additional 695,987 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,855,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,337,000 after acquiring an additional 142,293 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CL traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $74.96. 118,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.15. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $74.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.90 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.56.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, SVP John J. Huston sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $34,495.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,587.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $1,363,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,186,042 shares in the company, valued at $82,928,056.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,684 shares of company stock worth $24,519,466 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

