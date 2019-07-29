Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Invests $235,000 in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,596,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,688,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,741 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,663,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,833,000 after buying an additional 895,305 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,089,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,874,000 after buying an additional 1,320,420 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,372,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,469,000 after buying an additional 652,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,809,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,864,000 after buying an additional 4,162,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

In related news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,848 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 98,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,821. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

