Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Reduces Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,212.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.11. 2,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSM. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.70.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

