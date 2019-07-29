Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 150 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its holdings in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 136.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 858,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,630,000 after buying an additional 495,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,540,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter worth approximately $37,823,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter worth approximately $14,069,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 6,813.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after buying an additional 95,928 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. CL King raised shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.43.

Shares of MIDD traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.49. 3,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.08. Middleby Corp has a 1 year low of $96.65 and a 1 year high of $142.98. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Middleby had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

