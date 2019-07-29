Murgitroyd Group (LON:MUR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $627.14

Murgitroyd Group PLC (LON:MUR) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $627.14 and traded as high as $615.00. Murgitroyd Group shares last traded at $595.50, with a volume of 1,003 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 624.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45.

About Murgitroyd Group (LON:MUR)

Murgitroyd Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property advisory services. The company's intellectual property services include filing, prosecuting, litigating, licensing, assigning, and renewing patents, trademarks, and designs to third party customers, as well as recharged disbursements.

