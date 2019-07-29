NAGA (NGC) Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $6,938.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA token can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $592.05 or 0.06193661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00048864 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001169 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,597,218 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bittrex, IDEX, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

