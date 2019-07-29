National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Stock Holdings Boosted by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $37,028,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 716,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,913,000 after acquiring an additional 177,580 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,636,000 after acquiring an additional 79,647 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 74,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 255,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60,332 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NHI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.30. 2,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,729. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.15. National Health Investors Inc has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $84.57.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $76.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.87% and a return on equity of 10.96%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 76.64%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

