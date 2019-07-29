National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $268.50. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,496. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $251.50 and a 12 month high of $335.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.90.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $10.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $217.91 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

NWLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

