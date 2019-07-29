Navellier & Associates Inc Buys 38,577 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2,233.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 80,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 105,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI opened at $125.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.83 and a 52 week high of $126.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.05.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,487,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David C. George sold 69,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total transaction of $8,600,261.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,476,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,907 shares of company stock valued at $11,851,465. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Stephens set a $53.00 price target on shares of Domtar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush set a $130.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Maxim Group cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.19.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

