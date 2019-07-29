Navellier & Associates Inc Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $56.84 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $28.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.56%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Sophos Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

In related news, Director James E. Rohr purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald C. Templin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,054.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

