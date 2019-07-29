Navellier & Associates Inc Has $3.34 Million Stake in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Navellier & Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.06% of Mellanox Technologies worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLNX opened at $113.70 on Monday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.71.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.99.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $196,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 20,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,210,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

