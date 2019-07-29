Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases 32,993 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,993 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises 1.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,049,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,926,000 after acquiring an additional 235,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 777,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,820,000 after acquiring an additional 81,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $75.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $580.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. DA Davidson cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Semtech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

In related news, Director John B. Shoven sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,626,913.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $3,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,596,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,371 shares of company stock worth $12,619,690 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.