Navellier & Associates Inc Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Navellier & Associates Inc lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 101.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 4,120 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 22,636 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.48, for a total transaction of $11,351,501.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,005,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,124,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $579.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $527.63 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $430.24 and a 52 week high of $589.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

