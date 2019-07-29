Nebulas (NAS) Price Reaches $0.89

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Nebulas has a total market cap of $43.40 million and $5.29 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00009343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, LBank and Binance. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $587.65 or 0.06152103 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00049047 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000187 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001190 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 104,220,847 coins and its circulating supply is 48,627,715 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, LBank, Huobi, BCEX, Neraex, Allcoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.