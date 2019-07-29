Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neurotrope an industry rank of 63 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Neurotrope in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neurotrope stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Neurotrope at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,016. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.91. Neurotrope has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurotrope will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurotrope Company Profile

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

