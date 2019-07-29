New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NBEV. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point began coverage on Randsburg International Gold in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered New Age Beverages from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV opened at $3.72 on Friday. New Age Beverages has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $58.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that New Age Beverages will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 402,432 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 626,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 103,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 194,180 shares in the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Age Beverages in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 1,202.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 143,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Age Beverages (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.