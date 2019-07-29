New Fortress Energy LLC’s (NASDAQ:NFE) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

New Fortress Energy’s (NASDAQ:NFE) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, July 30th. New Fortress Energy had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 31st. The total size of the offering was $280,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.23. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.11.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $29.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director David J. Grain acquired 28,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $358,817.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,515.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 55,599 shares of company stock worth $694,772.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,129,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,194,000. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

