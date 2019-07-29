New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of New Peoples Bankshares Inc (OTCMKTS:NWPP) traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95, 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97.

In other news, Director B Scott White sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP)

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that provides banking and financial services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interest-bearing and noninterest bearing demand deposits, health savings, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

