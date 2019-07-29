New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.90. New York & Company, Inc. shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 44,255 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $119.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23.

New York & Company, Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:NWY)

New York & Company, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's fashion apparel and accessories in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel, and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

