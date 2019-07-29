New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,915 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 52,240 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Southwest Airlines worth $34,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 208.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 616 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 107.9% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 185.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 688 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.52.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

