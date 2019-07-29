New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $43,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,350,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,778,000 after purchasing an additional 124,916 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $1,599,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 183,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $122.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.05. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $128.31.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.97.

In other news, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $482,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $18,341,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,529,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,460 shares of company stock valued at $19,796,928. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

