New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 36,443 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,443 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Monster Beverage worth $33,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $65.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.21. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.49 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Macquarie set a $325.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 394,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $24,283,518.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $1,579,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,103 shares of company stock valued at $27,415,776. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

