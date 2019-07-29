New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,300 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $40,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $149,935,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,475,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,055 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,048,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,970,000 after purchasing an additional 783,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $47,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $996,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $486,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,433 shares of company stock worth $6,680,525 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $194.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.10.

NYSE:TSN opened at $81.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.51. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $84.30.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

