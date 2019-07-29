New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447,188 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CBS were worth $22,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of CBS by 26.9% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,672,642 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $174,561,000 after acquiring an additional 779,563 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBS by 35.1% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,779,282 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $84,569,000 after acquiring an additional 462,110 shares during the period. Hawkeye Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBS in the first quarter worth about $14,097,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of CBS by 116.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 490,382 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 263,487 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CBS by 50.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 731,562 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $36,505,000 after acquiring an additional 244,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CBS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on CBS to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Shares of CBS stock opened at $51.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60. CBS Co. has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). CBS had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 66.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. CBS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBS Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CBS’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS).

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.