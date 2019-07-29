Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Short Interest Down 19.1% in July

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,409,700 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 2,979,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NXST traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.80. The company had a trading volume of 247,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.30. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $626.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.35 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.71.

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $63,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 46.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.