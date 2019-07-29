Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS) shares dropped 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 47,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 288,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Nexus Gold Company Profile (CVE:NXS)

Nexus Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa. It holds interest in the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of 38.8 square kilometers located to the north-west of the capital Ouagadougou; Rakounga gold concession that covers an area of 250-square kilometers in Burkina Faso, West Africa; and Niangouela gold concession totaling an area of 178 square kilometers y located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

