Noble Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.40 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.68.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Shares of EGLE opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.14.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 32,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $181,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,245,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 560,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $2,634,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 734,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,755. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 465.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.