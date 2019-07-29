Nomura Increases GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target to $209.00

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Nomura from $140.00 to $209.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Nomura’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.45.

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.36. 72,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,040. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.30. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $191.63.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.92 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 48,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 20,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

