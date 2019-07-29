Nord/LB Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €36.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €36.00 ($41.86) target price from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.26 ($44.49).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

SHL stock traded up €1.94 ($2.26) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €37.67 ($43.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,028 shares. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €31.90 ($37.09) and a 52 week high of €39.95 ($46.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion and a PE ratio of 27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €36.79.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.