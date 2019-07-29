Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,210,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $480,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,245,000 after purchasing an additional 221,780 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 108,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.83.

In related news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $511,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,839.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,639. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $211.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

