Northcoast Research Reaffirms Neutral Rating for RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

Northcoast Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of RPM opened at $67.20 on Thursday. RPM International has a 52 week low of $51.95 and a 52 week high of $68.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.64.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. RPM International had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 51.66%.

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $73,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,299.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in RPM International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,851,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,428,000 after buying an additional 88,197 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 62.2% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth about $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

