NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) General Counsel H. Grahame Heather Sells 3,600 Shares

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) General Counsel H. Grahame Heather sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $255,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NWE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.99. The company had a trading volume of 313,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,290. NorthWestern Corp has a 1 year low of $56.23 and a 1 year high of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. NorthWestern had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,535,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,518,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NorthWestern by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 86,738 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 82,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 219,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 58,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

