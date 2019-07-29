Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $10.41 Million Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,049 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Community Bank System makes up approximately 1.7% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Community Bank System worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th.

CBU stock opened at $65.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $67.79.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.08 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $200,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,090.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $294,102.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,439.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

