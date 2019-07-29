Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $28.52 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $28,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 315,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 29,156 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,139,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 196,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 207,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $32.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $32.17.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

