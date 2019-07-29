Nottingham Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $669,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period.

BSCM stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $21.48.

