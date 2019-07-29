Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Sunday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $79.00 price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $78.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.36 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Novocure has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $80.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.27.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 31.80% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novocure will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,966 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,354,762.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,204 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $52,735.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 853,970 shares of company stock valued at $48,748,770. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Novocure by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,039,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,472,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,190,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,654,000 after purchasing an additional 345,135 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,029,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,049,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,563,000 after purchasing an additional 92,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

