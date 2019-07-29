NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 3,879 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $299,789,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 29.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,749,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,459 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 7,119.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 885,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,596,000 after acquiring an additional 873,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 8.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,645,000 after acquiring an additional 633,041 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.97. 106,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 49.68%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

