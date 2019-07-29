NuWave Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.73.

In related news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $2,242,188.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $2,199,296.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $160.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

