NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $532,000 Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 670.8% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,024. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $210.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.64.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.