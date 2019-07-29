NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13,829.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.8% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 143,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.14. 44,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,000,858. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 18th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

In other news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $743,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,186,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 2,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $83,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $932,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.