NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,352 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $214,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Target by 18.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 41,314 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.8% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.8% in the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,238 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Barclays upgraded Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Target in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,974. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $90.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $736,379.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $691,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

