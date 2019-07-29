NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 41,509.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,060 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,239,000. AJO LP boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9,537.6% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,518,979 shares of the airline’s stock worth $78,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,617 shares of the airline’s stock worth $228,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,168 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 13.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,998,417 shares of the airline’s stock worth $519,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,279,744 shares of the airline’s stock worth $198,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.33. 531,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,196. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $1,500.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

